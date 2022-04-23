Man totals police car and is currently missing deputies say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is looking for a man that rammed his car into the back of a police car totaling the police car.

Deputies say Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers attempted a traffic stop on I-10 near Tucson when the car fled resulting in the crash.

The man fled on foot and has not been located yet and the investigation is still ongoing.

Huachuca City Police Department (HCPD) says on Friday, April 22, 2022, this same man was in the process of transporting undocumented immigrants.

When officers attempted to arrest the man this is when he resisted and gained access to a vehicle and fled the area officers say.

HCPD says they pursued the man but stopped after he reached speeds over 100 miles per hour and even crossed into oncoming traffic lanes.

If anyone has information regarding this man you can call HCPD at 520-432-9500.

