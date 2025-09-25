Man threatening child with machete shot by Phoenix officers

PHOENIX — A man who was reportedly threatening a child with a machete on Wednesday night was shot by Phoenix police officers.

Officials say it happened around 10 p.m. near 31st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

According to Phoenix Police Department officials, the call was first dispatched as a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man in an apartment who was threatening a child by his side with a machete.

Less lethal means were used while attempting to negotiate with the man, but police say they were ineffective, which led officers to shoot the man.

Officers were then able to disarm the man and remove the child from his grasp. The child, only identified as a toddler, was not seriously hurt during the incident.

The man reportedly suffered a life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive and will be booked into jail after he is released from the hospital.

Police have not yet confirmed the relationship between the man and the child.

The investigation is ongoing.