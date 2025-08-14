Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man taken to hospital after crashing mini-bike into parked car in Sahuarita

An 18-year-old male had to be transported to Banner - University Medical Center Main Campus Wednesday night after running into a parked car while riding his mini-bike.

According to a social media post from Santa Rita Fire District, emergency crews responded to the crash, in the 300 block of East Paseo Celestial, at around 8 p.m.

The male went through the hatchback of the car, the post said. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the post said.

