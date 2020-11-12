Menu

Man suspected of fatally shooting woman arrested in Phoenix

Posted at 6:04 AM, Nov 12, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in Tucson five months ago has been arrested in Phoenix.

Police in Phoenix say 33-year-old Christopher Guzman was booked into the Maricopa County jail Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree and second-degree murder. They say Guzman is awaiting extradition to Tucson. It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday if Guzman has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Authorities say Guzman is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sabrina Arvizu on June 1. Arvizu died at the scene. The motive for the shooting is unclear and authorities haven’t said if Guzman and Arvizu were in a relationship of some kind.

