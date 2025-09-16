Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Man struck, killed by vehicle while attempting to cross Speedway, Sunday

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross East Speedway outside of a crosswalk at just past 10 p.m., Sunday night.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, the man was attempting to walk northbound, across Speedway, at Camilla Boulevard, when he was struck by the vehicle, heading westbound.

The driver changed from the median to the middle lane moments before hitting the man. The nearest crosswalk was 650 feet away. Speed did not appear to be a factor, the news release said.

The driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing, but no criminal charges or civil citations have been issued at this time.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MONSOON WATCH 2025
Find the stories in your neighborhood