Man struck, killed by SUV on Westside Friday night

A 34-year-old man was struck and killed on West Valencia Road Friday night.

According to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department, an SUV was driving westbound on Valencia, west of South Cardinal Ave., when the driver saw a person standing directly in front of the vehicle, in dark clothing, not crossing in a crosswalk.

The driver attempted to brake, the news release said, but the vehicle hit the pedestrian. The driver pulled over and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian died at the scene. He was identified as 34-year-old Marcos Duane Anaya.

PCSD determined that neither speed nor impairment were factors.

The investigation is ongoing.