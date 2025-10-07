Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man struck by truck at Midtown intersection dies in hospital

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A 63-year-old man died in hospital on Oct. 4, after being struck by a truck in Midtown on Sept. 28.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, John Alan Bryan was north of the intersection at East Broadway and North Swan Road at around 8 p.m., when he attempted to cross from the west side to the east side.

As he was crossing, he was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado traveling southbound on Swan, in the curb lane.

Bryan was not in a marked or implied crosswalk, the news release said.

TPD determined the 51-year-old male driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

TPD was notified of Bryan's passing on Oct. 4.

The investigation is ongoing.

