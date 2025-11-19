Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man struck by SUV in early Nov. dies in hospital from injuries

A man who was struck by a Toyota 4Runner in Midtown on Nov. 3 died from his injuries in hospital on Sunday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, 54-year-old Jonathan Bryant Dubois was attempting to run across East Fort Lowell Road at North First Avenue, against the flow of traffic, when he was struck by a Toyota 4Runner driving east on Fort Lowell.

Dubois was not in a crosswalk, the news release said.

Tucson Police determined the driver of the 4Runner was not impaired at the time of the crash. He cooperated with the investigation and was not injured.

Dubois was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Medical Examiner notified TPD that he had died on Nov. 16.

