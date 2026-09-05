Man struck and killed by train in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man is dead after being struck by a train in Pima County early Saturday morning.

Around 6:00 a.m., the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a collision involving a Union Pacific Railroad train and a pedestrian near South Nogales Highway and South Old Nogales Highway.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as Daniel Martinez, 34, who had been struck by the train. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say the man was seen lying on the train tracks as the train approached. The train crew attempted to stop but was unable to do so before striking the man.

Drug paraphernalia was found in the area of Martinez and detectives believe impairment may be a factor in this incident.

No signs of fatigue or impairment were seen involving the train engineer or conductor.

The investigation remains under investigation.