Man shot on North San Joaquin Road, suspect found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting near North San Joaquin Road.

The incident occurred on March 15 around 8:30 p.m. at the 1200 block of North San Joaquin Road.

Deputies were informed that a man was shot and found him with a gunshot wound as they arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect had fled prior to deputies arrival.

According to PCSD, the victim and suspect were related.

On the morning of March 16, deputies were notified of the suspects location.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Louie Meadows.

Meadows was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.