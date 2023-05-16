Watch Now
Man shot near Hermans Road on Sunday night

Posted at 5:04 PM, May 15, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a shooting near Hermans Road.

The incident occurred on May 14 around 4:34 a.m. at the 6000 block of East Hermans Road.

As deputies arrived, 45-year-old Thomas Valenzuela was found with a gunshot wound in his abdominal area. He was transported to a local area hospital.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to collect evidence, conduct interviews, and process the scene.

According to PCSD, there had been an ongoing issue between Valenzuela and Sherry Gonzales. At some point, there was a disagreement between the two, and Valenzuela was shot.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

