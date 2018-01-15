Man shot in head in South Tucson

Fair
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A man was critically injured after he was shot in the head Sunday night in South Tucson.
According to Bryce Gardner of South Tucson police, the shooting happened at about 6 p.m. Sunday night in an alley near 30th Street and Fourth Ave.
The victim was hospitalized with critical injuries.
Preliminary indications are that the shooting is gang-related.
No suspects are in custody.