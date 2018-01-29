Man shot at Tombstone bar

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. - A 24-year-old man was shot at a Tombstone bar early Monday morning.

According to the Tombstone Marshal's Office, the shooting was at the Doc Hollidays Saloon, 517 E. Allen Street in Tombstone.

The incident was the second shooting in Tombstone in the past three months.

At about 1:22 a.m., deputies responded to the scene. They say 24-year-old Larry Stricklin brought an unloaded gun into the saloon, then loaded it while he was there. He shot the victim in the thigh following a confrontation.

Stricklin was arrested and booked on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.