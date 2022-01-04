Man shot and injured near Lind Road, Tucson Police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is injured after being shot in Tucson Monday evening, police say.

Officers responded to the area of Lind Road and Palo Verde Avenue, just north of Fort Lowell Road at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to Tucson Police. Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot trauma.

The man was taken to the hospital, police say. The condition and extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say there are no suspects in custody.

An investigation is underway.

