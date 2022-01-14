Man seriously injured Friday in Swan wreck near Malvern

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A serious injury wreck slowed traffic near Swan and Malvern Friday.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Traffic on S. Swan Rd. between E. Malvern St. south to E. 17th St. will shutdown as officers investigate a serious-injury collision. Please avoid the area.



An adult male was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZILesJpAhE — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) January 14, 2022

Tucson police say a man was serious injured in the crash, which shut down Swan between Malvern and 17th Street.

No timetable was given for the road to reopen.

Alvernon and 22nd Street worked as alternates.

----

