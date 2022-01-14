Watch
Man seriously injured Friday in Swan wreck near Malvern

Swan closed between Malvern and 17th Street
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 13:43:35-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A serious injury wreck slowed traffic near Swan and Malvern Friday.

Tucson police say a man was serious injured in the crash, which shut down Swan between Malvern and 17th Street.

No timetable was given for the road to reopen.

Alvernon and 22nd Street worked as alternates.

