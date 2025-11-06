Man sentenced to three years for possessing 10.5 pounds of methamphetamine

A man arrested in May for knowingly possessing about 10.5 pounds of methamphetamine was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.

Angel Cesar Cuji-Patajalo was also ordered by Pima County Superior Court to pay $4,500 to the State Anti-Racketeering Revolving Fund.

The official charge was attempt to possess a dangerous drug for sale, a class 3 felony.

“My office is fighting drug trafficking on every front,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a press release. “We will continue to work tirelessly to dismantle the criminal organizations that ship fentanyl and meth into our communities. Those engaged in illicit drug trafficking should be on notice that my office, along with our law enforcement partners, will find you and bring you to justice.”

