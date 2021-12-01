Watch
Man sentenced to prison for posting sex videos of ex-partner

Man sentenced in revenge porn case
Getty Images
Posted at 2:37 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 16:37:16-05

HONOLULU (AP) — An Arizona man who posted online sexual videos of a woman he was previously in a relationship with has been sentenced to three years in prison.

A U.S. judge in Hawaii sentenced Micah Austin Goodale on Tuesday. Prosecutors say he recorded sexually explicit and graphic videos of the woman while they were in a relationship. When that relationship ended, he posted them on a website that streams porn for free.

He pleaded guilty to cyberstalking. According to a plea agreement he signed, he posted the videos on a social media account belonging to the woman, who lived in Hawaii. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

