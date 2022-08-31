Man sentenced to prison for attempted illegal voting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sahuarita man was sentenced to prison after being convicted of attempted illegal voting.
According to the Arizona Attorney General's Office, 47-year-old Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to six months in prison after a plea deal to one felony count of attempted illegal voting.
Aguirre allegedly completed a voter registration form when he was incarcerated in Pima County Jail in September 2020.
Apparently, he completed a registration form saying he had not been convicted of a felony or that his rights had been restored. However, Aguirre was convicted of a felony and his rights were not restored.
His vote was counted in the 2020 general election.
Aguirre's voter registration was revoked at sentencing. He will need to apply to restore his voting rights after he completes his sentence.
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.