Man sentenced to prison for attempted illegal voting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sahuarita man was sentenced to prison after being convicted of attempted illegal voting.

According to the Arizona Attorney General's Office, 47-year-old Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to six months in prison after a plea deal to one felony count of attempted illegal voting.

Aguirre allegedly completed a voter registration form when he was incarcerated in Pima County Jail in September 2020.

Apparently, he completed a registration form saying he had not been convicted of a felony or that his rights had been restored. However, Aguirre was convicted of a felony and his rights were not restored.

His vote was counted in the 2020 general election.

Aguirre's voter registration was revoked at sentencing. He will need to apply to restore his voting rights after he completes his sentence.