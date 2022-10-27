Man sentenced to nearly four years in prison on gun, ammo charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 45-year-old Patagonia man was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison following a firearms and ammunition possession conviction.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Peter Gregorio Castro pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

On Jan. 8, 2021, ATF officials found a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition in his pocket near Knights Inn, 1440 S. Craycroft Road.

Castro was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 1998 and was forbidden from possessing guns and ammunition.

His 46-month sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.