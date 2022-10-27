Man sentenced to nearly four years in prison on gun, ammo charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 45-year-old Patagonia man was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison following a firearms and ammunition possession conviction.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Peter Gregorio Castro pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
On Jan. 8, 2021, ATF officials found a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition in his pocket near Knights Inn, 1440 S. Craycroft Road.
Castro was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 1998 and was forbidden from possessing guns and ammunition.
His 46-month sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.