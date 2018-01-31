Man sentenced to more than 8 years for child porn

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A Tucson man was sentenced to serve more than eight years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Taylor Ray Freeman, 28, was sentenced in federal court to serve 97 months behind bars after pleading guilty to the crime.

After release, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Freeman worked as a house parent at a charitable organization that housed at-risk children. Detectives found more than 440 images and videos of child sex abuse on his phone. Non-pornographic images of kids he cared for were also on his phone.