TUCSON, Ariz. - A Honduran man was sentenced March 6 for assaulting a federal officer.

Martin Flores, 43, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for attacking a U.S. Bureau of Prisons corrections officer on June 20, 2016. Flores is from Honduras.

The officer, a woman, was seriously injured.

Flores was serving a 235-month sentence for sex trafficking and kidnapping during the attack.