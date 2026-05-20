Man sentenced to eight years for distributing fentanyl

A 26-year-old Tucson man was sentenced to eight years in prison this month for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, Marc Anthony Giron sold 15,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover agent in Tucson, in January of 2025.

He sold an additional 20,000 fentanyl pills to the same agent a week later, the news release said.

When he was arrested, law enforcement located a stolen firearm in his possession, the news release said.

Giron admitted to law enforcement that he was selling the fentanyl on behalf of a criminal investigation in Mexico, the news release said.

