Man sentenced to 5 years for drug trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was sentenced to prison for drug trafficking.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 27-year-old Oscar Alberto Martinez was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.

Martinez worked as a courier for a Tucson-based drug trafficking syndicate that dealt with meth, heroin and fentanyl. He was arrested in February 2020 after trying to deliver three pounds of meth and 10 ounces of heroin. He led officers on a high-speed chase before abandoning his vehicle and continuing to run away. Officers arrested him when he tried to enter a home.