Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling pills that led to deadly fentanyl overdose

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was sentenced Tuesday for distributing fentanyl that led to an overdose death.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 36-year-old Oscar Sun Acuna was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
He pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
Acuna sold two fentanyl pills to the victim and her boyfriend for $30 in 2020.
Police arrested Acuna and found a loaded handgun, 73 fentanyl pills, hundreds of dollars and Narcan.
