Man sentenced in 2018 Robert Belman murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A suspect accused of killing 71-year-old Robert Belman at a Foothills home in 2018 was sentenced in Pima County Superior Court.

Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. was accused of killing Belman at a home in the 5400 block of Calle Barril. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and trafficking in stolen property. He will serve a total of 53 years for the crimes, with 1,361 days credit.

Police say Belman's body was found tied to a chair.

A TV, stereo, computer, and surveillance cameras were missing from the home and a safe had been opened with a key and emptied.

