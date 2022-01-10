Watch
Man sentenced in 2018 Robert Belman murder

Convict sentenced to 53 years
A man murdered at his Foothills home was found tied to a chair with neckties and belt. That's the revelation in an interim criminal complaint filed against 34-year-old Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. Martinez, charged with 1st-degree murder, kidnapping, and burglary.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jan 10, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A suspect accused of killing 71-year-old Robert Belman at a Foothills home in 2018 was sentenced in Pima County Superior Court.

Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. was accused of killing Belman at a home in the 5400 block of Calle Barril. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and trafficking in stolen property. He will serve a total of 53 years for the crimes, with 1,361 days credit.

Police say Belman's body was found tied to a chair.

A TV, stereo, computer, and surveillance cameras were missing from the home and a safe had been opened with a key and emptied.

