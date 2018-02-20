Man sentenced for murder of two homeless men

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man convicted of killing two men will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Denny Lamar Bradley, who was convicted of killing homeless men Lanny Fuson and Darrell Flinchum in Tucson in 2015, was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars Tuesday.

Bradley received consecutive natural life sentences for the killings.

According to NJ.com, Bradley was a transient suspected of beating two other homeless men in New Jersey.