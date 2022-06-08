Man sentenced for laundering money in lottery scam

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sheldon Shaun Hibbert, 43, of Orlando, Fla., was sentenced to 48 months in prison by a U.S. District Judge after previously pleading guilty to a lottery fraud scheme.

The scheme was comprised of a phone scam in which elderly victims were told they had won a lottery, then were directed to submit money for taxes and fees. Hibbert then laundered the money to Jamaica on behalf of his co-conspirators.

A forfeiture money judgment against Hibbert totaling $196,523 was also ordered by the judge.