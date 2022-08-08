Man sentenced for attempting to smuggle ammunition into Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A convicted felon was sentenced to prison on ammunition charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 45-year-old Nogales, Ariz. resident Luis Carlos Eriksen was sentenced to 66 months in prison for smuggling ammunition from the U.S. into Mexico, as well as possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, Eriksen drove from Mexico to Phoenix and bought 5,000 rounds of ammunition from a retailer, then drove toward Mexico.

When a trooper stopped him, he said he had an agreement to sell the ammo in Mexico.

Eriksen was previously convicted of drug trafficking and was prohibited from possession ammunition.

