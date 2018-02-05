Man sentenced for attempted 2015 murder of girlfriend

TUCSON, Ariz. - Kevin Dunbar was sentenced to 37 years in the attempted first-degree murder of his girlfriend back in March 2015.

He was given credit for 978 days served.

Dunbar was also found guilty for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. He was found not guilty for aggravated assault, serious physical injury.

Police say Dunbar opened fire on his ex-girlfriend outside her Tucson home.

Police reports showed they had been living together for about one month before Dunbar pulled a knife on her. The victim filed for a restraining order on Dunbar, but it was never served.

When the girlfriend got home one day, she noticed a strange car in the parking lot that pulled around and blocked her in.

The victim was shot four times -- in her head, arm, stomach, and leg.

Dunbar had been wanted for attempted murder until he was located and arrested in New York.

The victim who was shot able to overcome and survive her injuries.