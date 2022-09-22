Man sentenced for 2010 murder of U.S. Border Patrol agent Brian Terry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jesus Rosario Favela-Astorga was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for the 2010 murder of U.S. Border Patrol agent Brian Terry.

Favela-Astorga, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder. He is the seventh defendant to be convicted and sentenced in the murder.

“Today is for Brian Terry, and his loved ones and colleagues who waited eleven years to see justice come to all who were involved in his tragic murder,” said U.S. Attorney Randy S. Grossman of the Southern District of California, in a statement. “We hope it fulfills the promise to everyone who protects us. We’ll relentlessly pursue justice against those who do them harm for as long as it takes.” Grossman thanked the prosecution team, the FBI and the U.S. Border Patrol for their relentless quest for justice in this matter.

Favela-Astorga confessed to being part of a band of armed bandits who were attempting to rob marijuana smugglers. Terry and other members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit were on a deployment to arrest bands such as that.

When Terry and his team tried to arrest Favela-Astorga's band north of Nogales, Ariz., a member of the crew shot Terry in the back before fleeing to Mexico.

Mexican authorities arrested Favela-Astorga in October 2017. He was extradited to the U.S. in January 2020.

