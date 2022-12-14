Man saves dog during javelina attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Huachuca City man and his pet dog are recovering after a group of javelinas attacked them.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department (AZGFD) in Tucson confirms it happened near the corner of East Fairway Groves Driver and South Apache Well Drive Wednesday morning.

According to the department, the man was defending his dog from the three javelinas attacking it.

Officials say he got bit on his hand and cut up on his legs keeping his pet safe.

The departments also pointed out it suspects people in the area might be illegally feeding javelinas.

If anyone spots such activity, please report it to the Operation Game Thief through their 24/7 hotline at (800) 352-0700.