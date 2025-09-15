Man rescued by helicopter from bottom of Lavender Pit Mine in Bisbee

A man was transported to Copper Queen Hospital in Bisbee by helicopter over the weekend after getting stuck at the bottom of the Lavender Pit Mine.

According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office's social media post, its Search and Rescue unit was activated after the man called 911 at around 1 a.m., saying he was stuck at the bottom of the pit.

Mine security was notified, but they were unable to reach the victim due to condemned roads.

Tucson DPS Air Rescue Ranger 2 was brought in to assist. They flew recon around the pit, picked up a CCSO rescue specialist at the pit overlook, then conducted a hover ingress to rescue the man, who was injured.

The man was flown directly to the Copper Queen.