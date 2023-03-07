Man reports roommate after alleged shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department investigates a shooting near Elm Street.

TPD received a call from a man reporting his roommate had shot another man on Sunday, March 5 around 3:30 a.m.

According to TPD, the Tucson Fire Department responded to the 900 block of E. Elm St. and found a man in the street with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Jacob Lera. Next of kin has been notified of his passing.

The shooter, caller and additional witnesses remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

After some investigation, police discovered Lera was causing a disturbance at the caller's residence.

The roommate, who was armed, along with a caller, went outside to investigate the noise when they became involved in a physical altercation with Lera.

During the altercation, shots were fired, and Lera was struck.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.