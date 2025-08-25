Man living in wash shot, killed over the weekend in Midtown

A 56-year-old man, living in a wash with a female companion, was shot and killed over the weekend.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of South Warren Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found Matthew Erik Simmerman in a nearby wash with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that Simmerman was in the wash when a suspect approached him on foot and shot him, the news release said.

Detectives processed the area near the encampment for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.