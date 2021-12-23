Man killed in head-on crash after ramming girlfriend's car

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed in a wrong-way crash on a Phoenix freeway early Thursday after running his girlfriend’s car off the highway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the boyfriend’s truck spun, collided head-on with an SUV and caught fire after he rammed his girlfriend’s car from behind following a domestic dispute. The incident occurred on Intestate 10 around 1:30 a.m.

The SUV driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries not considered life-threatening. The girlfriend wasn't hurt. No identities were released. Westbound lanes of I-10 were closed for about two hours as authorities investigated the incident.

