Man killed in head-on crash after ramming girlfriend's car

Death in Phoenix domestic violence car crash incident
Posted at 8:16 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 10:16:08-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed in a wrong-way crash on a Phoenix freeway early Thursday after running his girlfriend’s car off the highway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the boyfriend’s truck spun, collided head-on with an SUV and caught fire after he rammed his girlfriend’s car from behind following a domestic dispute. The incident occurred on Intestate 10 around 1:30 a.m.

The SUV driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries not considered life-threatening. The girlfriend wasn't hurt. No identities were released. Westbound lanes of I-10 were closed for about two hours as authorities investigated the incident.

