Man involved in car crash on Tucson's Southside dies in hospital

A 19-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway, south of West Irvington Road, on Sunday, died from his injuries in hospital on Thursday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Santiago Mateo Guzman was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Nogales Highway, when, for unknown reasons, Guzman veered left across the southbound lanes and off the roadway.

The car struck a light pole on the west side of the road, the news release said.

Guzman and a 14-year-old male passenger were both wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

They were both transported to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries.

TPD responded to the hospital and determined that Guzman was not impaired by alcohol or drugs.