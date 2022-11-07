Man involved in car crash at Alvernon and Lee passes away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say failure to yield during a left turn was the main cause of a car crash which claimed one life Friday at North Alvernon Way and East Lee Street.

According to the Tucson Police Department (TPD), 79-year-old Robert Paul Willie passed away two days after the crash, on Sunday.

The TDP says Willie was transported to Banner - University Medical Center with "minor injuries" after officers and Tucson Fire Department arrived at the scene of the wreck.

Reports show he was driving a 2005 Honda Civic southbound on Alvernon and was making a left turn onto Lee Street when someone driving a 2015 Kia Optima hit him.

Officers who investigated the scene of the crash determined that neither driver showed signs of impairment.