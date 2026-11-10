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Man shot, suspects detained following Tucson shooting

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
Tucson Police vehicle
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Two suspects are in custody after a man was shot in Tucson Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers were called to the scene near South 12th Avenue and West President Street around 2 p.m.

Police say one man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time.

One suspect was detained earlier in the afternoon and, following a large-scale search, a second suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

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