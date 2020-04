TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday night on the westside.

Police say two groups of people were in an argument near 22nd Street and Osborne Avenue.

A person in one of the groups fired at the other group, which was in a vehicle, and hit one of the passengers.

The victim was treated with non-life threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

No suspects are in custody.