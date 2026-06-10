Man injured in Midtown crash last week dies in hospital

A 68-year-old man involved in a midtown crash last week died from his injuries, Tuesday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Augustine Juan Westrope, Jr., was driving westbound on East Sixth Street, through the North Campbell Avenue intersection, on June 3, when his Buick Lucerne was hit by a Ford F250 driving south on Campbell.

The crash caused the Lucerne to collide with a Honda Civic traveling eastbound on Sixth. The news release said the Ford F250 reportedly failed to stop at the red light.

Westrope was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Tucson Police were notified of his death on Tuesday.

The drivers of the Ford and the Honda were uninjured. Neither driver was impaired at the time of the crash, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.