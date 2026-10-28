Man indicted in November 2024 homicide, Tucson police say

TUCSON — One person has been indicted in connection with a November 2024 homicide in Tucson.

On the morning of November 23, officers were called to the 2600 block of E. 22nd Street for reports of a person in distress. Officials discovered that a man, identified as 49-year-old James Anthony Fraccaro, had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

On October 15, Tucson police say 49-year-old Tyrone Elem was indicted on charges including second-degree murder, weapons misconduct, and discharging a weapon within city limits.

Elem is now in federal custody on federal weapons charges, and local officials are working to transfer him to a facility in Pima County.