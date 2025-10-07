Man incarcerated in Calif. facing double homicide charges in Tucson

A 35-year-old man, who was already in federal custody, is awaiting extradition to Pima County, in connection with a double homicide that took place in Tucson in October of 2023.

Tucson Police detectives had identified Ryan Jacob Blouin early on in the investigation. He was an acquaintance of one of the victims, 32-year-old Tylor James Wheeler. Wheeler and 37-year-old Courtney-Ann Kanani Pregil were found shot to death inside of an unoccupied apartment at 1240 W. Ajo Way.

Blouin was arrested in Jan. 2024 on unrelated federal charges and incarcerated in California.

In Sept. 2025, Blouin admitted to being involved in the case. After an interview with Tucson detectives, he was confirmed as the primary suspect in the double homicide, the news release said.

He will face charges related to the Oct. 2023 murders when he is extradited to Pima County.