TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was sentenced to 33 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth.

Jermal Daniels, 50, was an inmate at the federal prison in Tucson when he was found with 10 grams of meth hidden in his sock. He confessed to seeking money for delivering the drugs to other inmates.

Daniels was serving a sentence for conspiracy to possess with intend to distribute heroin in North Carolina.