Man in 70s dies in Glenn Street house fire Friday

Tucson Fire.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 14:12:36-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man in his 70s died in a house fire Friday.

Tucson Fire responded to the blaze in the 4400 block of East Glenn Street at 3:12 a.m.

The blaze was under control by 3:33 a.m. TFD is investigating the cause of the fire. Foul play is not suspected.
