Man in 70s dies in Glenn Street house fire Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man in his 70s died in a house fire Friday.

Tucson Fire responded to the blaze in the 4400 block of East Glenn Street at 3:12 a.m.

FATAL FIRE 🔥 At 3:12 Friday morning #TucsonFire was dispatched to the 4400 block of E. Glenn St. for reports of a house fire that began in a front bedroom. Engine 7 was first on scene at 3:17 where they observed heavy smoke and flames from the south side of the property... pic.twitter.com/MfhxC4nbSN — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) January 13, 2023

The blaze was under control by 3:33 a.m. TFD is investigating the cause of the fire. Foul play is not suspected.

