Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

Man hit by train near Houghton Road

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police lights
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 23:39:55-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is on the scene after a man got run over by a train.

It occurred near South Houghton Road north of I-10 on Thursday evening.

Stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE