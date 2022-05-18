Man has armed standoff with five CBP agents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Nevada man was found guilty by a federal jury for smuggling goods from the United States and impeding and threatening a federal agents.

Evidence at a trail said on November 1, 2019, John Milton Lee, 62, was traveling from Arizona to Mexico when Mexican officials returned him to the Lukeville Port of Entry immediately.

Officials say when Lee arrived at the port he refused to provide identification and refused to exit his car.

Lee told U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents that they could not touch him or anything inside his car, officials said.

Agents said Lee reached into his jacket and threatened agents by saying he "didn't want it to go there." Lee never pulled his gun out but agents said they did see the handle.

Over the next hour, there was an armed standoff between Lee and five CBP agents. Agents said when they finally convinced Lee to exit his car, he did not surrender.

An agent reported having to tase Lee after negotiations failed. CBP said Lee did have a gun on him. They also found three loaded 30-round rifle magazines.

Once CBP agent searched Lee's car they found an AR-type rifle, an HK 91, a Tavor assault rifle, three additional handguns, nearly 2,000 rounds of ammunition, and 17 loaded magazines.