Man from Guatemala faces charges after assaulting Border Patrol agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man from Guatemala faces prison after being found guilty on Monday, April 24, of one count of Assault on a Federal Officer - Bodily Injury and one count of Assault on a Federal Officer - Physical Contact.

The man is identified as 42-year-old Jorge Olivero Moran-Can.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 6, before United States District Judge Scott H. Rash.

On July 3, 2022, a United States Border Patrol agent responded to a remote location near New Field, Arizona.

When the agent noticed three people hiding along a cliff while investigating a group of suspected illegal non-citizens in a remote mountainous area.

As the agent approached them, two of the suspected undocumented non-citizens ran away.

Moran-Can stayed and initially remained compliant.

However, when the agent reached out to handcuff him, Moran-Can rammed his shoulder into the agent’s torso causing them both to fall and tumble several yards down a rocky slope.

Moran-Can continued to struggle, but the agent was able to gain control and handcuff him.

The agent was hospitalized after suffering abrasions and bruises on his left knee and hip.

A conviction for Assault on a Federal Officer – Bodily Injury carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both. A conviction for Assault on a Federal Officer – Physical Contact carries a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both.