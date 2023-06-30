Man found guilty for Conspiring to Distribute Fentanyl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 27, United States District Judge James A. Soto sentenced 42-year-old Glen Adam Romero Jr. was sentenced to 78 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Romero pleaded guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Fentanyl.

He also had to pay a special charge of $100.

Back in October 2020, the FBI initiated an investigation into the Southside Murder Gang Killaz criminal street gang in Tucson, Arizona.

The investigation found proof that members of SMGK were transporting illegal aliens, drugs, and weapons through the Tucson area.

Romero conspired to distribute 1.7256 kilograms of fentanyl.