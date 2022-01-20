Watch
Man found fatally shot at a Phoenix motel; Suspect at large

Posted at 12:01 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 14:01:53-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in a motel.

They say officers went to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after getting a 911 call about a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified yet.

Police say they are searching for a man they believe is a suspect in the shooting, but no specific description has been released.

