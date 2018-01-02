Man found dead on train tracks near Mescal

Phil Villarreal
1:03 PM, Jan 2, 2018

A man was found dead on train tracks near Mescal Monday.

MESCAL, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - A man was found dead on train tracks near Mescal Monday.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the man was found at 10:20 a.m. and believed to have been killed at 9:37 a.m. His body was found face down on the middle of the track, having suffered serious body trauma.

Deputies found a voucher card from a California casino, and casino personnel connected the account to a man with a Mexico identification card.

The Mexican Consulate is assisting with the investigation of the death, The Pima County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

